RFK Racing Faces Tense Showdown for NASCAR Playoff Berths

CONCORD, N.C. — With the NASCAR Cup Series regular season nearing its end, RFK Racing is in a fierce three-driver contest for playoff spots. Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, and Ryan Preece, each driving an RFK Ford, are well aware that their only path to the postseason is victory.

Buescher currently stands at the top of the cutline, buoyed by solid top-10 finishes at tracks including Dover and Pocono. He is, however, under pressure as three races remain, and other drivers continue to win.

Below the cutline are Keselowski and Preece, both needing wins to advance. Keselowski has come close with near misses, including a second-place finish in Chicago and a top-five in Nashville. Meanwhile, Preece has impressed with a top-10 finish at Richmond while driving the part-time No. 60 car.

The upcoming race at Iowa Speedway is critical for all three. The tight, short track could decide who moves forward. Keselowski explained the challenge, saying, “Be smart at it from a company perspective. We’re very competitive, so there’s a realistic potential to win.”

As all three drivers fight for position, internal strategies will play a key role. Each driver must balance personal goals with team needs, which adds to the tension within RFK as they push for success. Keselowski noted, “You can’t tell somebody to take a low percentage shot and ruin their day just so you feel better about it.”

RFK Racing operates with each team calling its own strategies, making coordination essential yet complex. Buescher leads by 42 points, but Keselowski and Preece need to take risks to secure a playoff spot. Keselowski’s speed at recent races indicates their potential to succeed, especially at Iowa.

Brad Keselowski, co-owner and star driver of RFK, is not only focused on racing but also involved in administrative tasks and team operations. He appreciates NASCAR’s recent marketing improvements, stating, “They’re doing the right things to put the sport into a growth trajectory.” Ensuring his team functions well while aiming for the playoffs is a delicate balance for him.

The pressure is mounting, and the team must find the right mix of individual ambition and collective effort if they aim to have at least one driver secure a playoff spot. Without a win, RFK Racing risks watching the postseason from the sidelines.