Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY Team Up for Major Women’s Tag Match

Brooklyn, NY — Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are set to join forces with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in an eight-women tag team match tonight, as the WWE SmackDown returns to a three-hour format at 8 ET/7 CT on USA Network.

The temporary alliance comes as Ripley and SKY aim to challenge the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors, which consist of Asuka and Kairi Sane. Also included in the match are Nia Jax and Lash Legend, making it one of the most competitive outings in the women’s division to date.

This showdown builds excitement following an intense rivalry that peaked last year. Ripley, who faced setbacks due to a nose injury, is looking to regain momentum alongside SKY, who has rapidly gained recognition in recent weeks.

In addition to this match, Monday’s “WWE Raw” promises to feature high-stakes contests, including CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. This match marks Punk’s first title defense against a single rival since winning at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Fans can also expect a series of thrilling matchups, including Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri defending her title against former champion Becky Lynch. With both Ripley and SKY participating in significant matches, their performances may very well influence the trajectory of the women’s division moving forward.

As the crowd gathers at the Barclays Center, the anticipation builds for an action-packed evening featuring both established stars and emerging talent in WWE.