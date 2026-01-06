Sports
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY Team Up for Major Women’s Tag Match
Brooklyn, NY — Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are set to join forces with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in an eight-women tag team match tonight, as the WWE SmackDown returns to a three-hour format at 8 ET/7 CT on USA Network.
The temporary alliance comes as Ripley and SKY aim to challenge the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors, which consist of Asuka and Kairi Sane. Also included in the match are Nia Jax and Lash Legend, making it one of the most competitive outings in the women’s division to date.
This showdown builds excitement following an intense rivalry that peaked last year. Ripley, who faced setbacks due to a nose injury, is looking to regain momentum alongside SKY, who has rapidly gained recognition in recent weeks.
In addition to this match, Monday’s “WWE Raw” promises to feature high-stakes contests, including CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. This match marks Punk’s first title defense against a single rival since winning at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Fans can also expect a series of thrilling matchups, including Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri defending her title against former champion Becky Lynch. With both Ripley and SKY participating in significant matches, their performances may very well influence the trajectory of the women’s division moving forward.
As the crowd gathers at the Barclays Center, the anticipation builds for an action-packed evening featuring both established stars and emerging talent in WWE.
Recent Posts
- Today’s Wordle Answer Revealed: OOMPH
- Smith and Head Lead Australia to Commanding Ashes Position
- Hints and Clues for Today’s Wordle Puzzle Revealed
- Lewis Pullman Sparks Romance with Kaia Gerber at Broadway Show
- Trial Looms for Ted DiBiase Jr. in Mississippi Embezzlement Case
- Lottery Results for January 4, 2026: Check Your Numbers Now
- Rep. Raskin Unveils Reports on January 6 Attack Ahead of Anniversary
- Indiana Hoosiers Upset Alabama in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
- Peoria School District Considers Closures Amid Enrollment Decline
- Walt Disney World Announces Exciting Deals for Summer 2026
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Wordle Revealed
- Exciting Matchups Set for WTA Brisbane International
- Melbourne City Hosts Brisbane Roar in A-League Clash
- Multiple Earthquakes Reported Across California and Mexico on New Year’s Weekend
- Dacre Montgomery’s Return: A New Role in ‘Dead Man’s Wire’
- Liam Rosenior Emerges as Top Candidate for Chelsea Head Coach Position
- Illinois Player Wins $1 Million in Lucky Day Lotto
- The Legacy of Pablo Escobar: A Look at Manuela Escobar’s Life
- Tragic Fire in Swiss Ski Town Claims 40 Lives on New Year’s Day
- Roblox Outage Affects Thousands Worldwide as Users Report Errors