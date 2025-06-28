Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Shock of Wrestling Fame

LOS ANGELES, CA — Rhea Ripley, one of the most popular stars in professional wrestling, recently reflected on her unexpected journey to fame during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. The WWE superstar shared insights into her early doubts about achieving success in the industry and how she has coped with her rise in popularity.

Ripley, who initially faced skepticism about her chances of making it to WWE, recalled her first tryout at Riot City Wrestling in Australia. Her coach told her and other hopefuls that becoming a WWE star was unlikely due to their remote location. ‘Honestly, no. I always talk about my Riot City Wrestling try-out, and it’s funny, because my coach, he went around the room after the try-out…and he was like, ‘I don’t want to break your heart or ruin your dreams, but that’s probably not going to happen,’’ Ripley said.

Despite those discouraging words, Ripley continued to pursue her passion for wrestling. ‘I just love wrestling. I find it fun, I find it entertaining…I liked that challenge,’ she said. Her determination eventually led her to sign with WWE and move to America, where she began training in NXT.

In the interview, she expressed amazement at her growing fame. ‘I never thought that the name Rhea Ripley would be as big as it is now, and it’s just wild to see… I forget who I am sometimes,’ Ripley admitted, recalling instances when fans recognized her in public.

Ripley has also faced the darker side of fame. She disclosed a disturbing encounter when an ardent fan appeared at her home. ‘It wasn’t sending stuff. Someone actually came to my house… We are normal people outside of work in WWE. We like our privacy,’ Ripley explained, highlighting the need for personal boundaries.

As she prepares for her next match against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions, Ripley continues to navigate her dual identity as both a wrestler and an everyday person.