Entertainment
Rhea Ripley Reveals Striking New Chest Tattoo on Live Stream
ORLANDO, Fla. — WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley unveiled a stunning new chest tattoo during a recent live stream, surprising fans with her latest body art. The tattoo features a symmetrical black-ink botanical design that stretches across her collarbones, resembling ornate laurel branches.
Ripley debuted the tattoo during a live session, showcasing how it complements her existing tattoos, which now exceed 20 in total. Each of her tattoos carries personal meaning, celebrating her career, family, and friendships outside the ring.
Among her most emotional pieces is a tribute to her younger sister Calista, symbolizing their “unbreakable connection.” Ripley expressed, “We are sisters for life. It doesn’t matter how far we go in life or what the distance is between us. We’re always going to be there for each other.”
Ripley also honors her beloved dog through a unique tattoo that merges its likeness with Art the Clown from the movie Terrifier. This pet, she mentions, came into her life during a significant emotional period.
Significant milestone tattoos include one marking the date of WWE’s Evolution event on October 28, 2018, where she defended her NXT UK Women’s Championship. Additionally, she has matching Roman numeral tattoos with her friend Toni Storm, representing their bond despite their on-screen rivalry.
In 2025, Ripley and fellow WWE star Damian Priest evolved their friendship into a tattoo collaboration, dubbing themselves the “Terror Twins.” They both acquired matching tattoos ahead of major events like SummerSlam and WrestleMania.
Ripley’s tattoos embody significant moments in her life, showcasing her evolution within WWE and her expression of identity. As she continues to chase the WWE Women’s World Championship on Monday Night Raw, her vibrant body art remains a signature part of her unique look.
