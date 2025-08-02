Rhea Ripley Speaks Out on Stalker Incident Ahead of SummerSlam

LAS VEGAS, NV — WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley spoke candidly on the Cheap Heat podcast during a SummerSlam weekend media event about the importance of setting firm boundaries with fans. She revealed a frightening incident where a fan came to her home while she was overseas.

“I feel like we have to [speak out] because some of them forget… not all, but some do think they own us because we’re on live television weekly,” Ripley explained. “And I don’t stand for that. I’m a human being as well. Everyone should have their space to go home and relax, not worry about someone random looking through your window or knocking on your door.”

Ripley described a chilling encounter from Valentine’s Day when a fan left a poem under her doormat while she was in Australia. “She just stared into my Ring camera. If I had been home, I would’ve answered the door, and I don’t want to feel uncomfortable in my own damn house,” she recalled.

The wrestler also discussed the emotional challenges of fame and her desire to connect with fans facing similar struggles. “I know a lot of my fans have mental health problems. They go through struggles like any normal human,” she stated. “I want them to know that I go through the same things.”

Additionally, Ripley touched on her signature heavy makeup, which she says is essential for her on-screen presentation. “The makeup makes Rhea Ripley… Rhea Ripley. It’s necessary for TV. The lights wash you out, change your skin tone,” she shared.

When asked about being the first to like an Instagram post of Roxanne Perez giving chicken nuggets to Dominik Mysterio, Ripley laughed and replied, “I’m messy… I like a little bit of drama when I’m not in it.”

Rhea Ripley will compete in a Triple Threat Match at WWE SummerSlam Night Two against Naomi and Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship, marking her return to the title scene after an injury earlier this year.