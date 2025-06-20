Entertainment
Rhiannon Giddens Discusses Her Pulitzer Prize-Winning Opera Omar
NEW YORK, NY – As part of a recent Juneteenth special broadcast, Democracy Now! featured Rhiannon Giddens, an acclaimed musical artist and the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for her opera, Omar. The opera tells the story of Omar ibn Said, a Muslim scholar from Africa who was sold into slavery in the early 1800s.
Giddens is known for her role in the Grammy Award-winning group, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, which revived the Black string band tradition. She has also collaborated with prominent artists like Beyoncé, contributing banjo to the hit song “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.
Recently, Giddens expressed her views on the significance of Omar’s life during the interview. Omar ibn Said was a Qur’anic scholar sold into slavery and brought to Charleston, South Carolina, in 1807. Giddens noted that his story is unique, as he documented his life in Arabic while being enslaved, creating one of the few surviving autobiographies from an enslaved person.
“Omar’s autobiography is the only document known to be written by an enslaved person during their enslavement, and the only one in Arabic,” Giddens said. “His resilience in maintaining his faith and identity while in isolation is remarkable, and this opera aims to highlight his story.”
During the interview, Giddens also reflected on her mixed heritage and what it means to be from North Carolina. “My story is a blend of Black, white, and Indigenous identities. This complexity has driven me to explore stories that have often been overlooked,” she explained. Giddens emphasized the importance of illuminating the roles of Black musicians in American history, particularly in understanding the origins of the banjo.
Giddens concluded, “Bringing Omar’s narrative to life allows us to acknowledge a broader American story—one that includes voices and experiences that have been silenced for far too long.” As she continues her journey in music and storytelling, Giddens remains dedicated to shedding light on cultural and historical narratives through her art.
