Rhino Praises Bron Breakker’s Spear as the Best in Wrestling

ORLANDO, Fla. — Professional wrestler Rhino recently praised Bron Breakker for having the top spear in the sport. In an interview recorded in late April for the show ‘Casual Conversations With The Classic,’ he singled out Breakker’s high-impact spear on Carlito, which has gone viral.

Rhino shared his thoughts when asked about the best spear in wrestling. “Bron, that was — I think I saw Carlito’s soul leave his body and thank god it returned,” he said. He highlighted Breakker’s impressive athleticism, stating, “He’s a great athlete. Great stock he comes from.”

He also mentioned the challenge Breakker presents. “I think I have to come up with a super gore to combat that awesome spear. I got to come up with something different because, his speed, I can’t beat that even in my prime. He’s just such an athlete,” Rhino added.

Breakker is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Raw, where he will face Penta in the ring. Fans are eager to see if Breakker will showcase his spear again in that match.