RHOBH Star Erika Jayne dating Special Ops Veteran John ‘Shrek’ McPhee

Los Angeles, CA – Reality TV star Erika Jayne has sparked rumors of a new romance with John McPhee, a retired U.S. Army Special Operations Sergeant Major. The couple was spotted together on July 7, raising eyebrows among fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

John, who is popularly known as ‘Shrek’ and has over 909,000 followers on social media, previously worked as a bodyguard for reality stars Spencer and Heidi Pratt. He recently shared moments from his outings with the couple, including a dinner with Spencer.

During their date, John donned a casual ‘Slaughter Things’ shirt, cargo shorts, and Crocs, while Erika opted for a relaxed look in a t-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and a hat, avoiding makeup. She appeared comfortable as they walked through a parking lot together, signaling a laid-back vibe.

Erika, 53, has been single since filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, in November 2020. Despite the challenges surrounding her legal battles and Tom’s alleged embezzlement of millions from clients, Erika has not rushed into a new relationship.

John, 54, who claims to have been married several times, discussed the struggles of maintaining relationships in the military lifestyle. He shared with The U.S. Sun, “Being married was like being in prison. You could call home, but you ain’t going there anytime soon.” His experiences shed light on the toll of frequent deployments on personal relationships.

It seems that Erika and John met through their shared interest in jujitsu, which Erika began practicing in 2021 amid concerns for her safety during Tom’s legal troubles. John has credited jujitsu with improving his health, claiming it has helped manage his blood pressure and reduce joint pain.

As their relationship unfolds, fans of RHOBH are keen to see how John’s presence will influence Erika’s journey in the public eye.