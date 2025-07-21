Rhode Island Energy to Discuss Winter Supply Prices Today

Providence, Rhode Island – Rhode Island Energy is holding a press conference today to discuss its updated winter supply prices. The event, scheduled for Monday at 8:16 AM, will take place at the company’s Melrose Street location in Providence.

The company aims to provide insights on what customers can expect to pay this winter. According to a recent release, Rhode Island Energy anticipates lower prices for customers compared to winter’s rates from last year.

Company officials are expected to outline the factors that contribute to this price decrease during the press conference. This update comes as many customers are looking for relief from high energy costs.

Customers are encouraged to tune into the press conference for detailed information on the pricing changes and what it means for their winter energy bills.