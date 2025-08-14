Rhode Island Lottery Results for August 2025 Released

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island Lottery released the winning numbers for several draw games held in August 2025. Players aiming for big wins can check their tickets against these results.

On August 9, 2025, the winning numbers for Powerball were 07-14-23-24-60, with a Power Play of 2. The Lucky Ball numbers were 09-19-35-44-45, with a Lucky Ball of 17. The midday drawing produced the numbers 1-1-7-7, while the evening results were 8-9-9-2. Extra numbers for this day were 13-17-20-25-28, with a win of 06.

For August 11, 2025, the Powerball numbers were 06-16-33-40-62, with a Power Play of 2. Players could also check against the Lucky Ball numbers 18-22-26-40-46, which had a Lucky Ball of 03. The midday drawing yielded 1-4-4-1, and the evening numbers were 3-9-1-6. The Extra numbers were 02-12-22-32-38, with a win of 15.

The most recent results, drawn on August 13, 2025, featured Powerball numbers of 04-11-40-44-50, with a Power Play of 3. The Lucky Ball numbers were 13-23-30-31-38, with a Lucky Ball of 02. The midday draw announced numbers 5-9-4-8, while the evening numbers were recorded as 6-8-8-0. The Extra numbers for this draw were 05-06-07-08-36, resulting in a win of 11.

Lottery tickets can be purchased in person at various locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Additionally, tickets can be ordered online in many U.S. states through the Jackpocket app, which allows players to manage their lottery entries digitally. Players are reminded to set limits and play responsibly.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, assistance is available at 1-800-GAMBLER or through state-specific resources.