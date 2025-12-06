Rhode Island and Providence Clash in Historic Basketball Rivalry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The state’s premier basketball rivalry will reignite when the University of Rhode Island and Providence College meet on Saturday, Dec. 6, at noon in downtown Providence. Fans expect high energy, historical significance, and heated competition as both teams gear up for a critical matchup.

Coaches from both schools have acknowledged the importance of this game. Providence head coach Kim English referred to the rivalry as a historic event that is always on the players’ minds. Similarly, Rhode Island head coach Archie Miller emphasized the significance of competing in such an important game, stating that it is a chance for players to thrive in high-pressure situations.

Intriguingly, there is discrepancy between the two programs regarding the all-time series record that has fueled their rivalry for over a century. Rhode Island claims it leads the series 77-59, including two games in 1920 and 1921 that the Rams assert were legitimate matchups. However, Providence contests this view, insisting those games were mere exhibitions, leaving the record at 77-57 from their perspective.

The Providence Journal records history as an important reference. In its Dec. 8, 1920 issue, the newspaper described the first game as an exhibition. Conversely, a Dec. 7, 1921 article marked that game as the first official encounter, recording Rhode Island’s victory 35-19. This might suggest that the current records could, indeed, vary depending on interpretation of those early meetings.

Despite their rivalry, both programs treat each other with respect. “It really does mean a lot to the tradition of both places,” Miller remarked. “This game is important to our legacies.”

As the game approaches, the anticipation continues to grow, drawing in loyal fans eager to witness the unfolding narrative of basketball history between these two in-state rivals.

Regardless of how the series record reads, the intensity of competition remains a defining feature, and both teams are ready to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.