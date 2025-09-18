Business
Rhode Island Sets Deadline for Cannabis Retail License Applications
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island Cannabis Control Commission is accepting applications for adult-use cannabis retail licenses until Dec. 29. This announcement follows Rhode Island’s legalization of recreational cannabis in 2022, which has yet to result in new retail store licenses.
After the law changed, the commission spent time developing necessary rules and regulations. Currently, seven existing dispensaries are permitted to sell recreational cannabis, but no new licenses have been issued yet.
The application process began in August and prioritizes individuals who have been adversely impacted by previous cannabis restrictions or whose communities were disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs. The commission can award a total of 24 new licenses — six for social equity applicants and six for worker-owned co-ops.
Additionally, the licenses will be distributed among six regions of the state to ensure an equitable distribution of opportunities. This initiative represents the state’s effort to rectify past injustices related to cannabis enforcement.
The commission emphasizes that they aim to create a more inclusive cannabis market while also generating economic opportunities for those historically marginalized.
Recent Posts
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs
- Dodgers Face Phillies in Pitching Duel Featuring Snell and Luzardo