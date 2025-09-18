Rhode Island Sets Deadline for Cannabis Retail License Applications

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island Cannabis Control Commission is accepting applications for adult-use cannabis retail licenses until Dec. 29. This announcement follows Rhode Island’s legalization of recreational cannabis in 2022, which has yet to result in new retail store licenses.

After the law changed, the commission spent time developing necessary rules and regulations. Currently, seven existing dispensaries are permitted to sell recreational cannabis, but no new licenses have been issued yet.

The application process began in August and prioritizes individuals who have been adversely impacted by previous cannabis restrictions or whose communities were disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs. The commission can award a total of 24 new licenses — six for social equity applicants and six for worker-owned co-ops.

Additionally, the licenses will be distributed among six regions of the state to ensure an equitable distribution of opportunities. This initiative represents the state’s effort to rectify past injustices related to cannabis enforcement.

The commission emphasizes that they aim to create a more inclusive cannabis market while also generating economic opportunities for those historically marginalized.