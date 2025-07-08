Rhyne Howard Named WNBA All-Star Reserve Again

Atlanta, GA – Rhyne Howard has once again proven her caliber as one of the best in women’s basketball. On Sunday, the WNBA announced that Howard was named a reserve for the upcoming 2025 All-Star Game. This makes her the fourth player in Atlanta Dream history to receive three All-Star bids in her first four seasons.

Howard, known for her exceptional three-point shooting, currently leads the league with 49 three-pointers made this season. She averages 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, and her team, the Atlanta Dream, holds an impressive 11-7 record this year, positioning them second in the Eastern Conference behind the defending champion New York Liberty.

This season has been significant for Howard, as she reached several career milestones. She became the fastest player in WNBA history to score 300 career three-pointers and also tallied her 2,000th career point faster than any player in the Dream’s franchise history. In an extraordinary performance last month, Howard tied the single-game WNBA record by scoring 36 points.

The WNBA All-Star Game is set for Saturday, July 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and it will air live on ABC. Fans can also look forward to Howard possibly competing in the three-point contest during the All-Star weekend. This year’s All-Star Game captains are Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, who will select their teams from the list of reserves announced over the weekend.