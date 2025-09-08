Rian Johnson’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ Makes Strong Return to Whodunnit Genre

Toronto, Canada – Rian Johnson unveiled his latest film, ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,’ at the Toronto International Film Festival, marking a vibrant return to form for the star-studded whodunnit series.

The film is the third installment in Johnson’s popular franchise featuring Daniel Craig as the master detective Benoit Blanc. Set against a backdrop of intrigue and murder in a religious small town, ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ combines classic whodunnit elements with contemporary themes. Johnson’s approach pays homage to genre staples, drawing inspiration from iconic authors like Edgar Allan Poe.

In his opening remarks, Johnson emphasized the genre’s versatility, introducing a new case filled with tension and dark humor. Joining Craig is Josh O’Connor as Jud, a boxer-turned-priest who becomes the prime suspect in a baffling murder. Jud struggles to navigate the complexities instigated by his controversial parish leader, portrayed by Josh Brolin.

Other notable cast members include Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Mila Kunis, and Kerry Washington. Despite the ensemble, the film’s charm lies in its focus on engaging storytelling rather than star power. Johnson’s return to form revitalizes the genre after the mixed reception of the previous sequel, ‘Glass Onion.’

Critics noted that while ‘Glass Onion’ leaned heavily into internet culture and gimmicks, ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ returns to the essence of storytelling. The plot is layered, featuring unexpected twists that captivate audiences, leading to a satisfying conclusion. According to Johnson, the film explores themes of hypocrisy and blind faith within modern societal norms.

Craig’s portrayal of Blanc showcases character growth as he faces a truly personal investigation unlike any before. The film is also significant for Renner, who returns to acting in light of a recent recovery from a serious accident. He expressed gratitude for the warm support from the cast during filming.

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ is slated for theatrical release on November 26, followed by a streaming debut on December 12, further solidifying its place as a highly anticipated addition to the franchise.