Ric Flair Prepares for Surgery Amid Health Struggles

Charlotte, North Carolina – WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced he is preparing for surgery and has asked fans to keep him in their prayers. In an emotional post on Wednesday, Flair shared two photos on social media showing past surgical sites, along with the message: “Surgery Coming Up. Keep Me In Your Prayers. It’s All Fragile.”

The 76-year-old wrestling legend, known as the “Nature Boy,” has faced multiple health challenges over the years, including a significant battle with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. Flair acknowledged in a prior post that long-term neglect of his health led to this diagnosis. “Melanoma, I have found out, is nothing to play with,” he stated.

Flair previously underwent major abdominal surgery in 2017 due to complications including kidney failure. The scars visible in the latest photos likely reflect those earlier surgeries, although it remains uncertain if the upcoming procedure is directly related. He has been transparent about his medical issues and is focusing on recovery.

The wrestling community has rallied around Flair, showing support and encouragement. Fans are particularly concerned after he canceled an appearance earlier this month due to his recent diagnosis. He last appeared on AEW programming during a tribute episode on May 17.

Flair’s health struggles have not gone unnoticed, and many hope for his successful surgery and swift recovery. As one of the sport’s most beloved icons, Flair continues to connect with fans despite the challenges he faces.

