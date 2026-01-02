Rice’s Daveon Hook Injured During Armed Forces Bowl Against Texas State

Fort Worth, Texas — In a concerning incident during the third quarter of the Armed Forces Bowl on January 2, 2026, Rice University defensive back Daveon Hook sustained an apparent head injury while playing against Texas State.

The injury occurred when Hook, a senior safety from Cibolo, attempted to make a tackle. During the play, his helmet collided with that of a Texas State player, causing him to fall face-first to the ground. Medical staff quickly rushed to assist Hook as he remained unresponsive for a brief period.

Once stabilized and placed on a stretcher, there were signs of improvement as Hook was able to move his arms, giving hope to concerned teammates and fans. Hook had been an important player for the Owls throughout the season, contributing significantly on special teams with 19 total tackles, including 11 solo tackles, and one sack over four games.

Following the incident, focus turned towards his health and recovery. Coaches and teammates expressed their hopes for a swift recovery, acknowledging Hook’s contribution to the team and the impact of his injury on the season. Updates on Hook’s condition and potential return will be closely monitored by the Rice community and sports fans.