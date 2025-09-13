Sports
Rice Owls Dominate at 49th Annual Rice Invitational Cross Country
HOUSTON, Texas – The Rice Owls women’s cross country team triumphed at the 49th annual Rice Invitational on Friday, with all five scorers finishing in the top six positions, claiming the team title.
Head Coach Jim Bevan expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, highlighting their competitive spirit. “It’s always nice to run in front of your home fans, this is the only time we as a team will get to do so this fall,” he said. “I was very happy with the team’s performance across the board. All our runners ran exceedingly well.”
Junior Alex Gobran led the way for the Owls, winning the women’s 4k race after finishing ninth at last year’s Rice Invite. Graduate transfer showed strong performance by finishing second. All-Conference and All-Region honoree followed in third, with others rounding out the scoring positions in fifth and sixth.
This victory marks Rice’s second consecutive team title, as they also claimed first last year. The Owls will look to build on this success when they compete at the Chile Pepper Festival on October 4 at the University of Arkansas.
Recent Posts
- Rice Owls Dominate at 49th Annual Rice Invitational Cross Country
- Courage and Angel City Clash in Crucial NWSL Showdown
- Nicolas Jackson Excited for Bayern Munich Debut
- Chelsea Faces West London Rivals Brentford in Premier League Clash
- Buffalo Bulls Face Kent State Golden Flashes in Week 3 Showdown
- Athletic Club Faces Deportivo Alavés in Key LaLiga Match
- Johnny Manziel Shares Scary Moment from Special Forces Season 4
- Leonardo Perdomo Beats Arnold Adams in BKFC 80 Rematch
- Nebraska Huskers Face Houston Christian in Key Non-Conference Matchup
- Temple Football to Face Oklahoma in Historic Matchup at Lincoln Financial Field
- Maryland Terrapins Face Towson Tigers This Saturday
- Nicolas Pépé Wins LaLiga Player of the Month for August
- Spain Coach Lauds Young Stars After World Cup Qualifying Triumphs
- Inter and Juventus Prepare for Derby d’Italia Showdown
- Michigan Set to Face Central Michigan in Week 3 Showdown
- Somerset Advances to Vitality Blast Final with Win over Lancashire
- Northwestern President Michael Schill Resigns, Community Reacts
- Everton Eyes Jack Grealish Signing Amid Transfer Buzz
- Texas Longhorns Dominate San Jose State Before UTEP Showdown
- Arkansas Faces Ole Miss in Key SEC Opener on Saturday