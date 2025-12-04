Rice Owls Face Texas State in Key Matchup Wednesday Night

HOUSTON, Texas — The Rice Owls men’s basketball team will host in-state rival Texas State on Wednesday, December 3, at 8 p.m. CT in Tudor Fieldhouse. This marks the beginning of a three-game homestand for Rice.

The Owls come into the game with a record of 3-6 after a convincing victory over Oral Roberts, winning 81-62 in their last contest. Senior guard/forward leads the team with an average of 15.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the American Athletic Conference. He also averages 3.4 rebounds and tops the conference in free throw percentage at 94.1%.

Graduate guard is second on the team with 13.4 points, alongside 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is shooting 83.9% from the free throw line, placing him seventh in the conference. Additionally, redshirt senior guard is scoring 12.4 points per game and leads the team with 2.7 assists.

On the rebounding front, junior forward leads the team with 5.2 rebounds per game. The Owls average 75.6 points while allowing 73.3 to opponents, showcasing their offensive strengths.

Texas State enters the matchup with a 6-4 record, recently dropping their last two games, including an overtime loss against Lehigh, 78-74. Freshman forward DJ Hall leads the Bobcats with 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. His remarkable field goal percentage of 59.3% stands out in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats allow the fewest points in their conference, with opponents averaging only 64.3 points against them. Texas State ranks third in both field goal percentage and three-point shooting, solidifying their status as a formidable opponent.

The series history favors the Owls, who lead 10-7 overall, although the Bobcats have won four of the last five meetings. This is the 13th time the two teams will square off in Houston, where Rice leads 7-5.

Following this matchup, the Owls will take a break for exams before their next game against Arkansas State on Saturday, December 13, scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.