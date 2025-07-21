Rich Hill Returns to the Majors with Kansas City Royals

Kansas City, MO — Rich Hill is set to return to Major League Baseball for his 21st season. The Kansas City Royals plan to promote him from Triple-A Omaha, and he could make his appearance as soon as tomorrow.

Hill signed a minor league contract with the Royals in May and has been pitching for the Omaha Storm Chasers throughout the summer. The Royals currently have three pitchers on the injured list, including the left-handed reliever Daniel Lynch, who is sidelined with an elbow issue.

Manager Matt Quatraro may opt to use Hill as a spot starter or a relief option while Lynch recovers. Hill, 45, has faced mixed results at Omaha, logging a 5.36 ERA over 42 innings, although most of his struggles came during two rough outings. Recently, he has found success, allowing just one run over his last seven innings while striking out eleven batters.

While Hill’s top speed has decreased, he has shown improvement this year, averaging 88.4 mph on his four-seam fastball, slightly higher than his 2022 average with the Boston Red Sox. Hill is aware that this promotion may not lead to a long-term stay and reflects on his unique journey in pitching at a competitive level well into his 40s.

If he takes the mound for Kansas City, Hill will become the 14th player to join a major league team during his career, tying him with pitcher Edwin Jackson for the most franchises played for in MLB history.