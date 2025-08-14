Richard O’Brien Reveals Cut Song from The Rocky Horror Picture Show

London, England – Richard O'Brien, the creator of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” revealed in a recent interview why the song “Super Heroes” was cut from the film for over 30 years. The cult classic, which first premiered on Aug. 14, 1975, has celebrated five decades of influence and fan devotion.

During discussions about the film’s legacy, O’Brien, who co-wrote the screenplay and starred as Riff Raff, explained the creative decision behind the song’s removal. Originally, “Super Heroes” featured a duet sung by Susan Sarandon as Janet Weiss and Barry Bostwick as Brad Majors. The song was intended to close the film but was ultimately omitted from the original release.

“I think I might have to take some blame for that,” O’Brien said. “Because the first time we saw the first cut, there was a long intro and I suggested cutting it.” He added, “Unfortunately, they ended up cutting the whole sequence, and it wasn’t until the 35th anniversary edition in 2010 that it was added back in.”

O’Brien noted, “Now they’ve gone back to straighten it out to where I suggested it the first time, because it seems silly to lose those two verses.” He humorously remarked, “You know what editors are like,” in reference to the decision-making process.

Before “Super Heroes” was restored, audiences heard other notable songs like “Time Warp” and a reprise of “Science Fiction/Double Feature.” However, another song, “Once in a While,” sung by Bostwick, was never reinstated. In a previous interview, Bostwick expressed understanding about the cuts, saying, “Anything that was cut in the movie of my stuff was wisely done.”

Bostwick also mentioned, “I regretted that ‘Super Heroes’ was cut. They thought it was too much of a downer, but I believed it carried the movie’s message.” He reflected on the emotional weight of that scene, stating, “I was in tears at the end.”

Today, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” remains a cultural phenomenon and is regarded as one of the longest-running theatrical releases in movie history, still captivating audiences around the world. O’Brien remarked, “I think we did as well as we could with it, and the songs are pretty wonderful,” concluding his thoughts on the film’s lasting impact.