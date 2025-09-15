News
Richard Childress Honored with Dingell-Young Sportsmen’s Legacy Award
Washington, D.C. — During the 36th Annual Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF) Banquet & Auction, NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Richard Childress received the prestigious Dingell-Young Sportsmen’s Legacy Award on September 15, 2025. This award is CSF’s highest honor and recognizes individuals committed to conservation.
Childress was presented the award by Johnny Morris, last year’s recipient and owner of Bass Pro Shops, highlighting their long-standing friendship. The award commemorates bipartisan conservation heroes, including Reps. John Dingell Sr. and Jr., Debbie Dingell, and Don Young.
“Richard Childress completely embodies the spirit behind the Dingell-Young Sportsmen’s Legacy Award,” said Jeff Crane, President and CEO of the CSF. “His passion for the outdoors and commitment to protecting it for future generations has made an immense difference for sportsmen throughout the nation.”
The Dingell-Young Award is given to individuals who demonstrate leadership in advancing national conservation policy, public access to outdoor activities, youth engagement, and the promotion of outdoor heritage. Childress’s dedication to these areas has left a profound impact on conservation efforts.
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Childress has used his successful NASCAR career to support wildlife research, habitat restoration, and public access. Previously, he served as Chairman of the CSF’s Board of Directors, providing guidance to enhance America’s outdoor traditions.
“It’s an incredible honor to receive this Award,” Childress remarked. “I’m deeply grateful to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation and to Johnny Morris for presenting it. This recognition isn’t just about me; it’s about ensuring future generations can enjoy access to the outdoors.”
The award ceremony was attended by Members of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus and leaders from the outdoor industry, all recognizing Childress’s contributions to conservation. CSF continues to applaud Childress for his dedication, celebrating his remarkable achievements with the Dingell-Young Sportsmen’s Legacy Award.
