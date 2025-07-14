Entertainment
Richard Dreyfuss Unable to Attend SharkCon Due to Bronchitis
Tampa, Florida – Richard Dreyfuss, the acclaimed actor known for his role in “Jaws,” announced he will not be attending SharkCon this year due to a health issue. The 77-year-old actor shared this news in a video posted over the weekend on SharkCon’s official Instagram account.
In a somber message recorded from his hospital bed, Dreyfuss said, “Hello fellow cons, I am very, very sorry to tell you that I’ve been diagnosed with, viral, er…What is it?” His wife, Svetlana Erokhin, responded off-screen, “Bronchitis.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, bronchitis occurs when the airways leading to the lungs become inflamed, causing symptoms like shortness of breath, fever, runny nose, and fatigue.
Dreyfuss expressed his disappointment, stating, “I’ve been told by my doctors I cannot fly and I would have to fly five hours to get there. I had planned to be there and I had been looking forward to it, but I am unable to do so.” He added, “I don’t want to get anyone else sick and I don’t want to get sicker myself.”
The actor conveyed his affection for the fans attending SharkCon, saying, “We love you, we miss you all and we will see you soon.” He humorously commented, “I want you all to feel very sorry for me, and very sorry for yourselves. I’m in a lot of pain and that has to come first, my health.”
SharkCon informed fans that all prepaid autographs and photo ops would be automatically refunded. The event organizers expressed regret for the inconvenience caused. Many fans took to the comments on social media, sending well-wishes and support to Dreyfuss. One fan wrote, “We are all praying for you!” while another added, “Your health is most important. Don’t feel bad. Get better quickly!”
Dreyfuss, who starred alongside Roy Scheider and Robert Shaw in “Jaws,” has remained active in the film industry. He recently featured in the action thriller “Into the Deep” and is set to appear in an upcoming project led by Billy Zane. As he recovers, fans continue to express their support and affection for the beloved actor.
