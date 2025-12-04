Richard Gere Discusses Dalai Lama Documentary Amidst Controversy

LOS ANGELES, CA—Richard Gere is more than just an executive producer for the documentary “Wisdom of Happiness,” which focuses on his longtime friend, the Dalai Lama. Gere, who first met the Dalai Lama 45 years ago, expressed his dedication to ensuring the film reaches a wide audience. ‘I’ve never worked this hard to get a film that I’ve been associated with to be seen in the world,’ Gere said. ‘I think this is important enough that I have to give my last bit of energy to put this out there for people to see.’

The documentary chronicles the life of the then 89-year-old Dalai Lama, featuring him speaking directly into the camera as though he is having a one-on-one conversation with the viewer. Gere became involved after co-directors Philip Delaquis and Barbara Miller shared an early cut with him. He, along with writer-director Oren Moverman, dedicated a month to re-editing the film and adding a new score.

Throughout the film, the Dalai Lama reminisces about his childhood and family, sharing insights on happiness. He emphasizes that compassion and service are essential for achieving ‘peace of mind.’ ‘When I originally saw it about a year ago, I thought about his 90th birthday coming up. I said, ‘This is terrific and I think we can make it even better,” Gere recalled. However, he noted that current global challenges have given the film a ‘different kind of life.’ ‘There is a medicinal quality I think to this film at a time when there’s a deep sickness.’

Gere elaborated on the Dalai Lama’s message, urging viewers to ‘take a deep breath, step back and question ourselves.’ He pointed out a decline in kindness in public discourse, particularly criticizing current leaders. ‘We were responsible. We all have to take credit for that and responsibility for that,’ Gere added.

When asked whether the Dalai Lama’s teachings could reach someone like Donald Trump, Gere expressed uncertainty but hope. ‘I would hope that it would. I would pray that it would. But boy, I don’t know how you explain what he has done to this country.’

Gere has been an outspoken activist for Tibetan independence since his meeting with the Dalai Lama. He faced a 20-year ban from the Academy Awards for speaking out against China’s policies during a presentation in 1993. ‘It never came up’ in discussions with the Dalai Lama about his career, Gere noted, insisting the ban did not overly bother him.

‘I didn’t take it particularly personally. I do what I do and don’t mean anyone any harm,’ Gere said, emphasizing his focus on addressing human rights abuses. ‘I try to stay as close to where His Holiness comes from – that everyone is redeemable.’

The Dalai Lama has seen parts of “Wisdom of Happiness” alongside his niece, Tencho Gyatso. Gere noted that the Dalai Lama did not wish to view himself on screen but enjoyed nostalgic footage of his past.