Richard Marx to Perform in Malaysia This August

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 16 — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Richard Marx will perform in Malaysia this August. He is set to take the stage for a one-night-only concert at Resorts World Genting’s Arena of Stars on August 16, 2025.

This concert is part of the Endless 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebration hosted by Resorts World Genting. Marx, known for his iconic voice, has had a successful career spanning over 35 years, selling more than 30 million albums worldwide. He is famous for hit ballads such as “Right Here Waiting,” “Now and Forever,” and “Endless Summer Nights.”

Marx’s distinctive voice and songwriting talent have solidified his position as one of pop music’s enduring artists. The concert promises a setlist filled with fan favorites and memorable moments from his celebrated career.

Ticket prices range from RM368 for general admission (PS4) to RM1,188 for VIP access. This event offers a unique opportunity to experience a music legend live on stage. For further updates and ticket information, visit the Resorts World Genting website.