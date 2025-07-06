Richland Home Sells for $500,000; Top Real Estate Sales in Oswego County

Richland, New York — A home in Richland that sold for $500,000 is leading the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Oswego County between June 21 and July 4. This week, 81 residential sales were recorded in the county, with an average price of $171,065 and an average price per square foot of $107.

Among the notable transactions, a single-family home located at 19 Tupelo Drive in Scriba closed for $280,000. This 1,976-square-foot house, built in 2001, had a price of $142 per square foot. The sale was finalized on May 21.

Another significant sale occurred at 167 Shaw Road in West Monroe, where a home built in 1980 sold for $333,000. The deal was concluded on May 2. Additionally, a single-family residence at 295 Dunlap Road in Richland, constructed in 1989, sold for $335,000, coming to $160 per square foot on May 28.

A property located at 2326 County Route 6 in Volney sold for $350,000. Built in 1999 and with a living area of 1,680 square feet, it finalized its sale on May 21 with a price per square foot of $208.

In Oswego, the sale of 50 Hart Street reached $380,000. This 3,248-square-foot detached house, built in 1991, had a price per square foot of $117, and the transaction was completed on May 14.

Another noteworthy sale was the single-family home at 94 Hinman Road in Richland, which closed for $400,000. Built in 2002, the house has a living area of 2,995 square feet and a price per square foot of $134, finalized on May 20. Similarly, the residence at 54 Pulver Road in West Monroe sold for $415,000 with a price of $227 per square foot on May 30.

The largest transaction of the period was the sale of the 2,360-square-foot residence at 83 N. Ramona Beach Road in Richland, which fetched $500,000. Built in 2004, this sale was concluded on May 22 at a price per square foot of $212.

These transactions reflect a robust real estate market in Oswego County, with significant interest in various properties.