Richmond Actor Shot While Trying to Help During Domestic Dispute

RICHMOND, Va. — Adam Turck was critically injured Saturday morning while trying to help during a domestic dispute in Richmond, according to friends, witnesses, and police. He was 34 years old and known for his work as an actor.

Turck intervened in a conflict on East Grace Street between two people at around 10:17 a.m. When he attempted to defuse the situation, a 19-year-old male involved in the dispute shot Turck and then turned the gun on himself.

Friends released a statement mourning Turck, saying, “Adam will be 35 years old when he passes in the next few days, after donating his organs to help save the lives of others. That’s what heroes do—they save the lives of others.” They emphasized his bravery, stating, “If Adam had not been there, the person he intervened to help would not be with us today.”

Turck was described by colleagues at Virginia Repertory Theatre as a “gifted actor, passionate activist, and beloved member of our community.” They added, “His artistry, integrity, and fierce compassion touched so many of us.”

Originally from Pennsylvania, Turck had lived in Richmond for a decade and was recognized as the local Best Actor in a Play in 2018 for his role in “Hand to God.” He recently performed in Cadence Theatre’s “Smoke” and was set to star in “Dracula: A Comedy of Horrors” at Richmond Triangle Players. Additionally, he worked as a trainer at Tequila & Deadlifts gym.

In a statement, a close friend reflected on the tragedy, saying, “Tragedy doesn’t feel like a big enough word. Shattered. The heartbeat of our gym has been ripped from our chest.”

Richmond police confirmed the incident without releasing names. They stated a male was involved in a confrontation with a female when the shooting occurred. The police reiterated, “This is a tragic story of gun violence against a person who was simply trying to de-escalate a disturbing argument,” remarked Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards.

As Turck’s family prepares for his organ donations, they hope those who receive his organs will know they carry the spirit of a hero. They also plan to inform the community about how to honor him. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Richmond police at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.