Rick Barnes Signs Lifetime Contract to Coach Tennessee Basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes has signed a lifetime contract with the university, securing his role for as long as he wishes to continue coaching. The announcement was made by Athletic Director Danny White during the Mike Keith Show on Thursday.

Barnes, who is 71 years old, has led the Vols to 232 wins in ten seasons, making him the most successful coach in the program’s history. He has also guided Tennessee to two consecutive Elite Eight appearances in 2024 and 2025.

“Rick has taken our program to unprecedented heights, and we are absolutely thrilled to have him continue coaching on Rocky Top for the rest of his career,” said White. “He has constructed this program the right way, achieving elite-level success on the court while also ensuring that all our players excel off the court.”

The lifetime contract guarantees that Barnes will always have three years remaining on his deal, with one additional year added automatically every April 15. Starting in 2026, his salary will increase to $6 million per year, a slight raise from his previous contract.

“I am incredibly thankful God brought me to the University of Tennessee 10-and-a-half years ago,” Barnes expressed. “It is an honor and a blessing to serve as the head basketball coach here. The Knoxville community means so much not just to me, but to my entire family.”

Under Barnes’ leadership, the Vols have made seven NCAA Tournament appearances and have consistently ranked in the AP Men’s Top 25, holding the second-longest active streak in the nation at 80 weeks. The team’s success includes two SEC Regular-Season Championships and a SEC Tournament title.

As Tennessee prepares to enter the 11th season of the Barnes era, expectations remain high, particularly with a strong returning core and recent additions to the roster.