Entertainment
Rick and Michonne Join Dead by Daylight as Unique Characters
OTTAWA, Canada – Fans of Dead by Daylight can look forward to new characters Rick and Michonne from The Walking Dead franchise, available in the game on July 29, 2025. As players are trapped in a world of relentless terror, Rick and Michonne’s remarkable survival skills and leadership promise to change the game dynamics.
Dead by Daylight’s unique environment, known as The Entity’s Realm, offers a harsh playground filled with bloodthirsty Killers. Survivors like Rick, who have faced numerous life-threatening situations, are expected to excel in this demanding setting. Players appreciate Rick for his blend of intimidation, honor, and emotional depth.
Rick comes into the game armed with three special Perks that encourage teamwork and strategic play. One of his Perks, known as Apocalyptic Ingenuity, allows players to craft a Fragile Pallet from leftover materials, enhancing their survival chances. Another, Come and Get Me!, enables survivors to regain silence and present a diversion while protecting fellow players.
Michonne, renowned for her bravery and combat skills, also features three unique Perks designed for critical moments. One of these, Conviction, lets her revive from the Downed State after healing another Survivor, albeit with a temporary downside. Her comrades can benefit from her Last Stand Perk, which stuns the Killer during a swift escape.
As an iconic character since her introduction in Season 2 of The Walking Dead, Michonne has captivated audiences with her strength and defense skills. Together with Rick, they embody the spirit of teamwork essential for navigating the treacherous trials of Dead by Daylight.
The Player Test Build made available earlier will allow players to experience these characters’ abilities, except for Michonne, who is temporarily unavailable due to existing issues. Those glitches are expected to be resolved with an upcoming update.
