Rick Moranis Expected to Return as Dark Helmet in Spaceballs Sequel

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Nearly three decades since his last role, actor Rick Moranis is expected to reprise his iconic character, Dark Helmet, in the upcoming sequel to the 1987 film Spaceballs.

This news follows reports from Deadline in June that Moranis is coming out of retirement for Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money. Co-writer and potential star Josh Gad confirmed he could not comment on Moranis’s return but suggested it was because the project was appealing enough for the actor.

“Hypothetically, if he were to return, I would say it’s because Rick would have felt like this was a project worthy of his return,” Gad stated. “So watch this space.”

Gad described the experience as surreal, especially since he grew up with the original film. He recalled the prophecy in the first movie when Yogurt, voiced by Mel Brooks, said, “God willing, we’ll all meet again in Spaceballs 2.” Gad never expected it would take almost 40 years to occur.

He expressed his excitement, stating, “I am so grateful it took that long because it’s the greatest gift on Earth. I’m thrilled to be able to do this while Mel is still with us.”

Brooks, also the director of the original film, is producing the sequel alongside Gad, with a script co-written by Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez. The film will feature characters played by Gar and new cast members, including Keke Palmer and Lewis Pullman.

As Gad shared his thoughts on the project, he said everyone who has read the script has been impressed. “Working on this with and alongside Mel Brooks has been one of the highlights of my career,” he added.