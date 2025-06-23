Rick and Morty’s Latest Episode Sparks Debate Over Sexual Content

Los Angeles, CA — The latest episode of Rick and Morty, titled ‘The Last Temptation of Jerry,’ aired on June 22, 2025, and has stirred controversy among fans. The episode features a satirical take on sexual themes and the restrictions some social media movements advocate against sexual content in entertainment.

In this episode, alien characters representing a neo-Puritanical view express disdain for sex, critiquing its place on television and in pop culture. The show has a long history of tackling mature themes, often in explicit ways, which has led some fans to question the necessity of certain graphic scenes this time around.

Fans have taken to social media to share mixed reactions. Some viewers were outraged by the heavy use of sexual content, highlighting a pixelated orgy scene as particularly offensive. One viewer commented, ‘Don’t watch this while eating, omfg,’ while another called it ‘pure cringe.’

Opposition to the criticisms emerged in the online discussions, with some arguing that the over-the-top sexual humor aligns with the show’s trademark style. A fan wrote, ‘It had gross parts, but I was expecting something much worse, distasteful even.’

The debate continues with some asserting that previous seasons contained even more explicit content, suggesting viewers should adjust their expectations. Since its debut in 2013, Rick and Morty has earned a reputation for pushing boundaries, leaving some fans puzzled by the outcry over the recent episode.

As conversations about sex and morality in media evolve, “The Last Temptation of Jerry” reflects ongoing societal tensions. As one fan pointed out, if the humor is too much for some, they might want to explore other animated shows.