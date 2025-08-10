Entertainment
Rick Ross Debuts Designer Bags at Star-Studded Fashion Event
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Hip-hop mogul Rick Ross launched his new line of designer bags on Friday night at a high-profile fashion event in South Florida. The Miami native, known as “The Boss,” showcased the collection at a fashion show, highlighting the cultural significance of fashion in hip-hop and his personal role in the design process.
Local 10’s Alexis Frazier interviewed Ross prior to the reveal about his collaboration and what this milestone means for his career. “Well, you already know this is really too, too easy,” Ross shared. “When two winning teams come together, we make history. We wanted to do it in the luggage space, and it’s going to spill over into many different things.”
Ross emphasized that his input was vital to the design, which boasts over 60 color options and styles crafted from real leather. “All I had to do was make sure my signature’s on everything,” he explained. “The team came … it was just like the ultimate layout.”
The bags, described as durable and trendy, range in price from $79 to $200, aiming to balance quality with affordability. “This is all a part of the culture,” Ross noted. “Fashion style is just like graffiti, fat laces, and Pumas and Adidas — to me it’s the same thing.”
The launch event attracted a crowd of celebrities and fans in Hollywood, marking another step in Ross’s expanding brand empire, which includes ventures in music, food, real estate, and now fashion. Fans eagerly anticipated the bags’ availability online.
