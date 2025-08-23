News
Rick Scott Supports Spencer Pratt in Fire Investigation Efforts
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Reality TV star Spencer Pratt has enlisted U.S. Senator Rick Scott to help with a federal investigation into the devastating California wildfires. Pratt made the announcement on Instagram while filming a video with Scott, who flew in from Florida for the occasion.
Pratt, whose home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire in January, expressed his frustration over the lack of response from California officials, particularly Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. ‘Since Gavin Newsom hasn’t given us our Palisades investigation, Karen Bass just yesterday said The victims aren’t OK with that,’ Pratt stated. ‘So we got Sen. Rick Scott here to demand a congressional investigation.’
Senator Scott responded, saying, ‘I’m gonna do my best to make sure it happens.’ Pratt assured his followers that they would pursue accountability for the 12 lives lost in the fires, stating, ‘We are gonna get to the bottom of how our town burned down.’
Founded on January 7, the Palisades Fire claimed 12 lives and destroyed over 6,000 structures, burning more than 23,000 acres. A secondary blaze, the Eaton Fire, ignited the same day and led to further devastation in Altadena.
Since the incidents, Pratt has accused Newsom and Bass of mismanagement, leading him to file a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power. Alongside 20 other property owners, Pratt is seeking compensation for damages caused by the wildfires.
In August, he visited Washington, D.C., where he met with federal officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, advocating for an investigation into state actions before and during the fires.
Pratt described himself as ‘literally their worst nightmare’ for the officials involved, claiming, ‘I have nothing to lose, and all I’m ever gonna do is just post actual facts.’ He emphasized the need for answers and solutions for all victims affected by the fires.
As Pratt continues his efforts, he remains determined to fight for the victims and uncover the truth behind the tragic events. ‘This isn’t a three-week thing. This is gonna be 10 years,’ he warned.
