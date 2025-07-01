Rick Springfield and Friends Rock New Lenox in ‘I Want My 80s’ Tour

NEW LENOX, IL — On June 27, 2025, rocker Rick Springfield headlined the ‘I Want My 80s’ tour at the New Lenox Commons, featuring fellow artists John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young. This concert is part of the village’s summer concert series that has included big names like Ringo Starr and Sheryl Crow over the years.

Springfield, known for hits like ‘Jessie’s Girl’ and ‘Affair of the Heart,’ has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and boasts 17 Top 40 singles. The concert series aims to celebrate the resurgence of 80s and 90s music.

John Waite, who performed before Springfield, reminisced about their camaraderie, saying, ‘We went out with Rick last night… it’s a fabulous crew.’ He entertained the audience with hits like ‘Missing You’ and ‘When I See You Smile,’ garnering applause throughout his set.

Wang Chung, also part of the evening, brought high energy to the stage, with lead vocalist Jack Hues urging the crowd to join in the fun. They performed their famous hits, including ‘Dance Hall Days’ and ‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight.’

Springfield took the stage next, captivating fans with his charm and stage presence. He started strong with a medley of his hits, playing guitar and engaging with the audience. He also spoke candidly about his struggles with mental health, emphasizing that it’s important to talk about such issues. ‘You’re not alone, and you can’t keep it inside,’ he told the audience.

The evening showcased the powerful legacy of 80s music, as these artists reminded the crowd of their unforgettable hits. Springfield’s set included crowd favorites and resonated with his poignant message about finding positivity amid challenges.

The concert concluded with excitement, and as fans left, it was clear the event celebrated not just music but the connection it creates among generations.