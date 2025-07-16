Rickea Jackson Collaborates with Cheez-It for Unique Gameday Fashion

LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles Sparks guard Rickea Jackson is making headlines not just for her performance on the court but also for her bold fashion choices. The second-year star recently teamed up with snack brand Cheez-It and stylist Brittany Hampton to launch the gameday fashion line dubbed “Cheez-Fitz.”

The collection, which features a stylish windbreaker and matching pants, aims to create a gender-neutral line that appeals to all fans. “I love tunnel fits, my pregame ritual,” Jackson shared in a conversation with Women’s Fastbreak On SI. “It was just perfect for both us… making sure it’s accessible to all people,” she added, referencing her partnership with Cheez-It.

Off the court, Jackson is also focusing on building team chemistry with her new teammate, All-Star Kelsey Plum. Jackson praised Plum’s work ethic, saying, “Kelsey just embodies the epitome of a pro. She’s the first one to get to the gym, last one to leave, and is always bringing great energy.”

Though the Sparks currently hold a 7-14 record, Jackson expressed optimism about the team’s potential. Their recent back-to-back victories over the Indiana Fever offered some hope. She emphasized the importance of maintaining focus, stating, “We really just showed how gritty we are. And how we could be when we’re truly playing together, truly locking in on defense.”

With Cameron Brink expected to return soon, the Sparks have plenty of opportunities to improve as the season progresses. Jackson remains determined to pursue both success on the court and stylish expressions off it.