Sports
Rickea Jackson Sparks Turnaround for Los Angeles Sparks
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Rickea Jackson, a crucial player for the Los Angeles Sparks, has found her footing during the second half of the WNBA season, turning around a slow start. Jackson has been instrumental in the team’s recent success, averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.
After a promising rookie season that saw Jackson start 35 games, expectations were high for her in 2025. However, she struggled during the first two months, showing hesitance on the court. Her recent surge in performance has coincided with the Sparks winning four of their last five games and currently riding a three-game winning streak.
“Just being aggressive from the jump, getting downhill,” Jackson said. “I feel like that’s when I’m playing my best basketball, when I’m being aggressive.” Her focus on offensive aggression has added a new dimension to the Sparks’ gameplay.
In a recent road win, Jackson led the charge in the second half, scoring 20 points in just 20 minutes while shooting 50% from three. This performance has raised hopes for the Sparks as they aim for a playoff spot.
Head coach Lynne Roberts praised Jackson’s defensive performance as well, noting her strong play against key opponents. “Defensively [she] was fantastic,” Roberts said, pointing to Jackson’s versatility in guarding multiple players.
Despite an 8-14 overall record, the Sparks have shown promise with key players like Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby stepping up. If Jackson can maintain her heightened level of play, it may help end the Sparks’ playoff drought.
With the pressure on to perform, Jackson’s growth could be critical for the Sparks’ success moving forward. If she continues to shine, she might just be the spark the team needs.
