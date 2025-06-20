Entertainment
Ricki Lake Opens Up About Cosmetic Surgery on Live Television
NEW YORK, NY — Ricki Lake discussed her recent cosmetic surgery on the June 12 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The former talk-show host shared that she underwent a lower face and neck lift, revealing her satisfaction with the results.
Lake, 56, expressed her excitement about her surgery, calling it “the best facelift I’ve ever seen.” She credited her surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad, for the impressive results. “He’s a genius, and I’ve sent many people to him,” she said during her appearance.
Her candid revelation comes as Lake has been in the spotlight for her youthful appearance recently. She mentioned that she began her journey of physical transformation six years ago after a personal struggle, which included shaving her head and growing out her natural hair.
During her interview, Lake detailed how significant weight loss caused her to have loose skin, leading her to seek surgical options. “I love that I can talk about it. I’m fully transparent, always have been. I don’t want there to be any stigma,” she explained.
Lake’s husband also joined her in a health journey, as both have reportedly lost over 30 pounds since October 2023. “We committed to getting healthier and did it without relying on pharmaceuticals,” Lake mentioned, adding that she would share more details about her weight loss in future posts.
Fans praised her appearance as she wowed in a black maxi dress during a recent outing in New York City, highlighting her dramatic transformation and openness about her life changes.
“It’s important for me to share this journey, as it has changed my life,” Lake concluded, encouraging others to embrace their own health and wellness paths.
