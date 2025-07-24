Sports
Rickie Fowler Aims for Victory at 2025 3M Open
BLAINE, Minnesota — The 2025 3M Open kicks off on Thursday, July 24, at TPC Twin Cities. Fan favorite Rickie Fowler is looking for a strong performance as he competes in this pivotal event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Currently ranked 63rd in the FedEx standings, Fowler has struggled this season, only securing one top-10 finish. His last tournament victory came in 2023. “I really want to change that narrative this week,” Fowler said, expressing hope to capture his seventh career win.
Fowler enters the event after a solid T14 finish at last week’s Open Championship, where he demonstrated improvement in his gameplay. He is set to tee off at 8:29 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside fellow competitors Kurt Kitayama and Adam Svensson.
Fans can follow the action of the first round from 4-7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and also stream coverage through ESPN+. With only two tournaments remaining before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the stakes are high for Fowler and other participants at the 3M Open.
Round 1 tee times feature a diverse group of golfers, including major contenders like Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, and Matt Wallace. The event promises excitement as players vie for their share of the $8.4 million purse.
Recent Posts
- Venus Williams Faces Magdalena Fręch in WTA Washington Showdown
- Storm and Sky Battle for Playoff Position on July 24
- Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights