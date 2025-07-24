Rickie Fowler Aims for Victory at 2025 3M Open

BLAINE, Minnesota — The 2025 3M Open kicks off on Thursday, July 24, at TPC Twin Cities. Fan favorite Rickie Fowler is looking for a strong performance as he competes in this pivotal event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Currently ranked 63rd in the FedEx standings, Fowler has struggled this season, only securing one top-10 finish. His last tournament victory came in 2023. “I really want to change that narrative this week,” Fowler said, expressing hope to capture his seventh career win.

Fowler enters the event after a solid T14 finish at last week’s Open Championship, where he demonstrated improvement in his gameplay. He is set to tee off at 8:29 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside fellow competitors Kurt Kitayama and Adam Svensson.

Fans can follow the action of the first round from 4-7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and also stream coverage through ESPN+. With only two tournaments remaining before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the stakes are high for Fowler and other participants at the 3M Open.

Round 1 tee times feature a diverse group of golfers, including major contenders like Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, and Matt Wallace. The event promises excitement as players vie for their share of the $8.4 million purse.