Rickie Fowler Faces Health Questions Ahead of 3M Open

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Rickie Fowler is set to compete in the 3M Open on Thursday, but health concerns loom following his recent mid-tournament withdrawal. The golfer discussed his illness, causing uncertainty about his performance in Minnesota.

Fowler will tee off at 8:29 a.m. ET, paired with Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith. He is scheduled for another round at 1:54 p.m. ET on Friday. The 3M Open is crucial for players looking to earn FedEx Cup points ahead of the playoffs.

At 36, Fowler’s season has been a mix of notable performances and frustrating inconsistency. Despite being a crowd favorite and a familiar face in golf, his recent health and form make his participation in the 3M Open a compelling story.

Fowler’s ability to recover from his illness and gain momentum as the season approaches its end remains uncertain. With little time left for mistakes, the pressure is on him to perform well.