Rickie Fowler Seeks First Win at John Deere Classic in Illinois

Silvis, Illinois – The 2025 John Deere Classic kicks off Thursday morning at TPC Deere Run, with golfers vying for top honors over the Fourth of July weekend. Among the competitors is Rickie Fowler, who is hunting for his first win since the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Fowler, a six-time tournament winner, last made headlines with a solid T7 finish at the Memorial Tournament last month, boosting the spirits of his fanbase. Despite a tough cut situation at last week’s Rocket Classic, he has shown remarkable consistency this season with only two missed cuts in 15 starts.

As Fowler prepares to tee off, he reflects on the challenges of maintaining his appeal to a younger audience and the weight of expectations from his supporters. He will begin his quest for win No. 7 at 8:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, playing alongside Max Homa and Jake Knapp.

The tournament features an exciting lineup as Davis Thompson returns to defend his title after setting a tournament record at 28 under par last year. Other contenders include Jason Day, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim, and the rising star Ben Griffin.

Golf fans can catch all the action as Golf Channel broadcasts live coverage from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. For those seeking early coverage, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ offers streaming starting at 7:45 a.m. ET.

With a nearly wide-open field after many top players took a break before the upcoming Scottish Open and The Open Championship, this could be a prime opportunity for Fowler and others to secure valuable wins ahead of the busy playoff season.