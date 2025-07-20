Ricky Martin Steals the Show at Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico Concert

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Ricky Martin experienced a memorable night at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, José Miguel Agrelot, when he attended the fourth concert of Bad Bunny in his native island on July 19, 2025, with his sons Matteo and Valentino.

Though he arrived as an ordinary spectator, Martin surprised the audience by taking the stage. He danced joyfully with his children as they enjoyed the lively atmosphere created for fans. Bad Bunny’s concert opened with high energy, showcasing his musical journey and making the crowd dance throughout the night.

The unexpected appearance of Martin was a highlight of the evening. Concertgoers shared videos of him enjoying “Tití me preguntó,” a hit from Bad Bunny’s album, and the moments quickly went viral. Many fans expressed their amazement at Martin’s youthful appearance, with some even mistaking him for fellow artist Maluma on social media.

Comments flooded in praising Martin, such as “Ricky Martin doesn’t age” and requests for his secret to maintaining his youth. Observers noted the close bond displayed between Martin and his children during the event, adding to the warmth of the night.

In addition to the joy he brought to the concert, Martin also faced a disappointing situation regarding his own scheduled performance in Puebla, Mexico. He announced via social media that his concert on August 9 was canceled due to “reiterated contractual breaches and lack of cooperation” from the organizing company, Events & Entertainment Inc.

Despite efforts to resolve the situation, Martin’s team noted ongoing failures by the promoters to meet essential contractual obligations needed for a quality show. While no specific details about the breaches were given, Martin expressed deep regret over the inconvenience to fans and remains hopeful for a future reunion.

As the excitement of the concert faded, Ricky Martin continues to be celebrated not only for his illustrious career but also for being a dedicated father. “Tremendo fiestón en Peerre con Bad Bunny,” he shared on his social media, underlining how important it is for him to enjoy such moments with his family.