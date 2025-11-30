Ricky Pearsall Struggles to Find Production After Return from Injury

Santa Clara, California – Ricky Pearsall of the San Francisco 49ers has struggled to make an impact since his return from a PCL injury. After missing six weeks, Pearsall played his first game in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, where he managed just one catch on two targets for zero yards.

The 49ers had high hopes for Pearsall’s comeback, especially against the Carolina Panthers, known for lacking an effective pass rush. However, his performance remained disappointing, with only two catches for six yards despite being targeted four times.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Pearsall’s lack of production may be perplexing, but he doesn’t believe it’s due to health issues. “I see zero difference with Ricky now to those three games,” Shanahan said, referring to Pearsall’s earlier performances. “There shouldn’t be any concern with Pearsall.”

Shanahan further emphasized the importance of Pearsall’s presence on the field, saying that his return has allowed the team to open up the passing game. “Coverages are reeling in more towards him wherever he goes,” he said. However, he acknowledged that involving Pearsall more could disrupt the offensive flow.

Pearsall himself appears to understand the situation. “It’s just about the opportunity that we get,” he said, expressing a desire to contribute more as the offense evolves.

Looking ahead, Pearsall’s involvement may remain limited, especially with the upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns, a team known for its strong defense and challenging weather conditions. With hopes for a greater role in the offense, fans will need to watch closely as the season progresses.

Jose Luis Sanchez III has been covering the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019, providing in-depth analysis and content on the team.