Sports
Rico Abreu Claims 360 Knoxville Nationals Victory in Thrilling Finish
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Rico Abreu secured a thrilling victory at the 35th Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals on Saturday night, September 6, 2025. The St. Helena, California, driver earned $34,000 after a gripping race at the Knoxville Raceway.
Abreu’s win came against fierce competition, with Kyle Larson finishing a close second, pocketing $11,000, and Parker Price-Miller taking third place with a $5,000 reward. Abreu has now won five races at Knoxville Raceway this season, marking a significant achievement in his racing career.
The race started with an incident just before the first lap was completed when Sawyer Phillips flipped his car in turn three. Following a full restart, Abreu led the pack, edging ahead of Price-Miller, Carson McCarl, and Larson. On lap 11, McCarl regained fourth place from Ryan Timms.
As the race progressed, tension mounted. On lap 23, a restart put Larson in the lead after a misstep from Abreu. However, a later caution allowed Abreu to regain his position with a daring maneuver through turns one and two.
“It’s such a surreal feeling,” Abreu said about his victory. “These cars are so momentum based, so it’s crucial to make sure you’re up to speed.”
Despite a strong challenge from Larson, who noted the tight competition and importance of clean restarts, Abreu’s skill prevailed in the remaining laps. Price-Miller praised Abreu’s performance, acknowledging the advantage he had as the race unfolded.
The race demonstrated the depth of talent in the sprint car community, culminating in Abreu’s defining win which showcased his determination and growth on the track. After this success, racers are gearing up for their next competition at WaKeeney Speedway on August 15–16.
