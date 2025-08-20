Ricoh Unveils GR IV Camera Priced at $1,500

NEW YORK, NY — The Ricoh GR IV compact camera is set to launch in mid-September 2025 at a price of $1,499.95, marking a significant price increase from its predecessor, the GR III, which debuted at $900 in 2019.

Alongside the GR IV, Ricoh will also introduce the GF-2 add-on flash priced at $119.95. The new camera features a 26-megapixel APS-C sensor and a redesigned 28mm-equivalent f/2.8 lens. Additionally, it includes a new autofocus and stabilization system, and boasts 53GB of built-in storage in addition to its microSD card slot.

The GR III originally launched over six years ago, with subsequent GR IIIx and HDF models following. The latest release remains ultra-compact, appealing to street photographers and casual users alike.

Ricoh GR cameras have established a reputation for delivering excellent image quality in a small form factor. Unlike Fujifilm’s popular X100VI, the GR IV is even smaller, making it easy to carry in a pocket. However, it features a slightly slower aperture and lacks a viewfinder, relying instead on a rear screen for composition.

The price hike is notable as it comes amid rising costs for various camera brands due to U.S. tariffs. The GR IV is now positioned well above its predecessor and other similar models, reducing the appeal of this once affordable street photography option.

As camera prices continue to climb, enthusiasts may find themselves reevaluating their shopping choices moving forward.