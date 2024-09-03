Rift Between Basketball Legends Nancy Lieberman and Sheryl Swoopes Over Caitlin Clark Comments

A notable discord has emerged between two legendary figures in women’s basketball, Nancy Lieberman and Sheryl Swoopes, due to their differing views on current star Caitlin Clark‘s influence on the game.

In recent statements, Lieberman revealed that her relationship with Swoopes has deteriorated, stating, “My life is going to be good with or without Sheryl Swoopes.” In response, Swoopes expressed on social media that her own life is equally satisfactory without Lieberman.

The conflict stems from comments made by Swoopes in February, where she appeared to downplay Clark’s achievements, inaccurately suggesting that Clark’s success was aided by an extra year of eligibility from the COVID pandemic. Lieberman addressed this issue with Swoopes as a friend, but the conversation reportedly ended in tension.

Swoopes later responded to criticisms regarding her remarks on her podcast, where she failed to mention Clark among the players whom she praised for their contributions to the Indiana Fever‘s recent performance.

In a surprising twist, Swoopes shared a series of text messages with Clark that indicated she recognized her error regarding Clark’s collegiate career. Swoopes expressed respect for Clark and congratulated her on her accomplishments.

Despite the controversy, Caitlin Clark remarked that she harbors “no hard feelings” towards Swoopes and acknowledged the impact Swoopes has had on women’s basketball.

Clark has continued to break records in the WNBA, recently surpassing Tamika Catchings for the most points scored by a rookie in a season, achieving impressive statistics and setting multiple milestones in her rookie year.