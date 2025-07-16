Tech
Rigetti Announces Major Breakthrough in Quantum Computing Technology
BERKELEY, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) has made a significant advancement in quantum technology by demonstrating a new 36-qubit quantum computer system. This system achieved a median two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.5%, which is a two-fold reduction in error rate compared to the previous 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system.
The new system comprises four 9-qubit chips, known as chiplets, working in tandem. This innovative design highlights Rigetti’s proprietary modular chip technology, which is foundational for scaling up to more complex quantum systems.
Scheduled for launch on August 15, 2025, the 36-qubit system represents Rigetti’s ongoing efforts to enhance quantum computing capabilities. Furthermore, the company plans to introduce a chiplet-based 100+ qubit system with the same fidelity before the end of 2025.
Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, CEO of Rigetti, emphasized the advantages of their superconducting qubits. He noted that their technology offers gate speeds over 1,000 times faster than competing technologies, such as ion traps and pure atoms, while also maintaining scalability.
“We benefit from the many advantages of superconducting qubits, including gate speeds more than 1,000x faster than other modalities. This technology is vital for advancing toward higher qubit counts,” said Dr. Kulkarni.
As Rigetti continues to develop its quantum technology, the company aims to use techniques from the semiconductor industry to further enhance its systems. Updates regarding the company’s performance and future developments will be shared in their upcoming second-quarter results report.
Recent Posts
- 2025 Emmy Nominations Highlight Top Contenders and Notable Snubs
- Cameron Boozer and Jane Hedengren Win Gatorade Player of the Year Awards
- NFL Teams Begin Offseason Analysis as Training Camps Approach
- Drake Covers LeBron Tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jersey
- San Diego Comic-Con 2025: Major Announcements and Celebrity Appearances
- Toronto FC Prepares for Symbolic Match Against San Diego FC
- Von Miller Signs with Washington Commanders to Boost Pass Rush
- Manny Pacquiao Prepares for Comeback Bout Against Barrios in Las Vegas
- MLS and LIGA MX Announce Rosters for 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge
- Portland Timbers Host Real Salt Lake for 10th Anniversary Celebration
- Warren Warns of Economic Risks Amid Trump’s Policies
- Los Angeles Galaxy Seek Revenge Against Austin FC in Upcoming Match
- Pilot Error Suspected in Air India Crash That Killed 260
- New Tax Legislation May Benefit Seniors, Impact Social Security Recipients
- Wake Forest Alum Erin Regan Wins Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
- Noah Wyle Receives Emmy Nomination for ‘The Pitt’ 26 Years After ‘ER’
- Brad Guzan Returns as Atlanta United Hosts Chicago Fire
- MLS Young Players Shine in Thrilling Matchday 24 Over the Weekend
- Seattle Sounders Face Colorado Rapids in Crucial Match Tonight
- Alex Morgan Shines in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition