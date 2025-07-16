Rigetti Announces Major Breakthrough in Quantum Computing Technology

BERKELEY, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) has made a significant advancement in quantum technology by demonstrating a new 36-qubit quantum computer system. This system achieved a median two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.5%, which is a two-fold reduction in error rate compared to the previous 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system.

The new system comprises four 9-qubit chips, known as chiplets, working in tandem. This innovative design highlights Rigetti’s proprietary modular chip technology, which is foundational for scaling up to more complex quantum systems.

Scheduled for launch on August 15, 2025, the 36-qubit system represents Rigetti’s ongoing efforts to enhance quantum computing capabilities. Furthermore, the company plans to introduce a chiplet-based 100+ qubit system with the same fidelity before the end of 2025.

Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, CEO of Rigetti, emphasized the advantages of their superconducting qubits. He noted that their technology offers gate speeds over 1,000 times faster than competing technologies, such as ion traps and pure atoms, while also maintaining scalability.

As Rigetti continues to develop its quantum technology, the company aims to use techniques from the semiconductor industry to further enhance its systems. Updates regarding the company’s performance and future developments will be shared in their upcoming second-quarter results report.