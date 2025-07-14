Rihanna Shines at Smurfs Premiere with Sons RZA and Riot

Los Angeles, CA — Rihanna lit up the blue carpet at the Smurfs premiere on Sunday, July 13, 2025. The pregnant singer, who voices Smurfette in the new film, arrived at the Paramount Theater with her two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 23 months, in tow.

Looking glamorous, the 37-year-old star wore a chocolate brown ensemble featuring a lace-trimmed top, a ball gown-style skirt, and a matching leather jacket. Her hair was elegantly styled in an updo, adding to her radiant appearance.

During the event, Rihanna’s sons excitedly met Papa Smurf, beaming with delight at the blue mascot. Both toddlers were stylishly dressed, amplifying the heartwarming family moment.

This appearance follows Rihanna’s world premiere in Brussels, Belgium, on June 28, where she showcased a celadon outfit designed specifically to highlight her baby bump. The creation, which took 840 hours to make, was embellished with sequins, crystals, and feathers.

Her partner, A$AP Rocky, 36, matched her for their outing in Brussels, donning a stylish striped shirt and tie. The couple has been the center of attention this summer, making headlines at various fashion events and premieres.

At the recent Dior Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna drew attention in a trendy outfit featuring gray jeans and sunglasses. A$AP Rocky complemented her look in pastel tones with a bold striped tie.

Rihanna’s role as Smurfette marks another creative chapter in her career. Fans eagerly anticipate both the film and new music from the nine-time Grammy winner, who released a track titled ‘Friend of Mine’ in May.