Rikishi Critiques Zilla Fatu, Sparks Family Dispute

Los Angeles, CA – Zilla Fatu expressed frustration on social media after his uncle Rikishi publicly criticized him for his debut at TNA Slammiversary. In a now-deleted tweet posted on July 31, 2025, Zilla called out Rikishi, saying it was unfair to address him publicly instead of reaching out directly.

Zilla wrote, “FOR YOU TO TALK DOWN ON ME AND CHASE FOR CLOUT IS OUTTA POCKET… YOU GOT MY NUMBER SO WHY YOU AINT TEXT ME OR CALL ME PERSONALLY?” He also referenced his late father, declaring, “MY POPS IS HERE… He ain’t never left.” The family tension escalated as Rikishi’s remarks about Zilla’s decision to use face paint during his debut drew criticism.

Rikishi, who has been vocal about Zilla’s wrestling development, said on his podcast, “I didn’t see why he would put the paint on his face. For me, it wasn’t good marketing. I felt like you were marketing Jeff Hardy.” He expressed disappointment with Zilla’s match structure, hoping he could have contributed more to the performance.

This public dispute highlights the complex dynamics within the Anoa'i wrestling family. Despite being a part of the famous lineage, Zilla, son of the late Umaga, is striving to carve out his own identity in the wrestling world.

Even though Zilla deleted his tweet, the message conveyed deep-seated frustration about family disagreements being aired publicly.