Sports
Rikishi Critiques Zilla Fatu, Sparks Family Dispute
Los Angeles, CA – Zilla Fatu expressed frustration on social media after his uncle Rikishi publicly criticized him for his debut at TNA Slammiversary. In a now-deleted tweet posted on July 31, 2025, Zilla called out Rikishi, saying it was unfair to address him publicly instead of reaching out directly.
Zilla wrote, “FOR YOU TO TALK DOWN ON ME AND CHASE FOR CLOUT IS OUTTA POCKET… YOU GOT MY NUMBER SO WHY YOU AINT TEXT ME OR CALL ME PERSONALLY?” He also referenced his late father, declaring, “MY POPS IS HERE… He ain’t never left.” The family tension escalated as Rikishi’s remarks about Zilla’s decision to use face paint during his debut drew criticism.
Rikishi, who has been vocal about Zilla’s wrestling development, said on his podcast, “I didn’t see why he would put the paint on his face. For me, it wasn’t good marketing. I felt like you were marketing Jeff Hardy.” He expressed disappointment with Zilla’s match structure, hoping he could have contributed more to the performance.
This public dispute highlights the complex dynamics within the Anoa'i wrestling family. Despite being a part of the famous lineage, Zilla, son of the late Umaga, is striving to carve out his own identity in the wrestling world.
Even though Zilla deleted his tweet, the message conveyed deep-seated frustration about family disagreements being aired publicly.
Recent Posts
- Trump Claims Job Report Revisions Are a ‘Scam,’ Fires BLS Commissioner
- England Nears Victory in Tense Fifth Test Against India
- Nintendo to Showcase Metroid Prime 4 at Fan Expo Canada 2025
- David Roach, Singer of Junkyard, Dies at 59 After Cancer Battle
- Lottery Results for Cash4Life and Other Draw Games Released
- Jaiswal’s Century Leads India to Series-Balancing Position Against England
- Cleveland Browns Claim Former Falcons Tackle Zierer Off Waivers
- Severe Storm Hits Cheyenne, Causes Extensive Damage with Hail and Funnel Clouds
- Barcelona Seeks Third Straight Win Against Daegu FC in Pre-Season
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle Revealed
- Severe Storms Hit North Texas as Heat Returns Next Week
- Macon Man Arrested for Stealing Lottery Tickets from Local Gas Stations
- Air Quality Alerts Issued Across Midwest and Northeast Due to Canadian Wildfires
- 20-Year-Old Student Detained by ICE After Visa Hearing in NYC
- Noah Hawley Brings Alien Franchise to TV with New Series
- Ioan Gruffudd Remembers Julian McMahon and Their Fantastic Four Legacy
- Navigating Workplace Injuries: A Guide to Charlotte Workers Compensation Lawyers
- Josh Allen Discusses MVP Award and Team Goals Ahead of New Season
- Danone Sues Chobani Over Trademark Infringement in Cold Brew Packaging
- Compensation Scheme For Car Finance Mis-Selling Set To Launch Next Year