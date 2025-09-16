Riley Green Announces 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Tour

Southaven, Mississippi — Country star Riley Green has announced his 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Tour, which will kick off on April 16 in Southaven and conclude on August 22 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The 20-date tour, produced by Live Nation, will include Green’s first time headlining at Nashville‘s Bridgestone Arena.

Before the tour begins, Green plans to release new music. He told Billboard, “We’re going to go into the studio this fall and probably release new music between now and then.” Green emphasized that releasing new songs around a tour launch is beneficial for gauging fan reactions, saying, “They’ll let you know if it’s one they like. They’ll sing it louder than the others.”

The singer’s current Damn Country Music tour will resume in the United States on September 26 and continue until December 13, featuring two shows at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

The name of the new tour is inspired by one of the tracks from Green’s recently released deluxe album, Don’t Mind If I Do. Green described the song’s sentiment, noting, “We didn’t have a lot of real cowboying going on where I was at,” adding that defining a cowboy was about toughness and hard work.

As he transitions into larger venues, Green reflects on returning to places where he initially performed as a support act. “It’s really awesome,” he remarked about moving to arenas from smaller settings.

The tour will feature six artists, including Justin Moore, Drake White, Mackenzie Carpenter, Hannah McFarland, Adam Hood, and Zach John King. Green expressed excitement about having Justin Moore join as a primary support, recalling how much he admired Moore’s work growing up.

Presale tickets for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour are available starting today, September 16, with general sale beginning on September 19.