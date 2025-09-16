Entertainment
Riley Green Announces 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Tour
Southaven, Mississippi — Country star Riley Green has announced his 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Tour, which will kick off on April 16 in Southaven and conclude on August 22 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The 20-date tour, produced by Live Nation, will include Green’s first time headlining at Nashville‘s Bridgestone Arena.
Before the tour begins, Green plans to release new music. He told Billboard, “We’re going to go into the studio this fall and probably release new music between now and then.” Green emphasized that releasing new songs around a tour launch is beneficial for gauging fan reactions, saying, “They’ll let you know if it’s one they like. They’ll sing it louder than the others.”
The singer’s current Damn Country Music tour will resume in the United States on September 26 and continue until December 13, featuring two shows at Resorts World in Las Vegas.
The name of the new tour is inspired by one of the tracks from Green’s recently released deluxe album, Don’t Mind If I Do. Green described the song’s sentiment, noting, “We didn’t have a lot of real cowboying going on where I was at,” adding that defining a cowboy was about toughness and hard work.
As he transitions into larger venues, Green reflects on returning to places where he initially performed as a support act. “It’s really awesome,” he remarked about moving to arenas from smaller settings.
The tour will feature six artists, including Justin Moore, Drake White, Mackenzie Carpenter, Hannah McFarland, Adam Hood, and Zach John King. Green expressed excitement about having Justin Moore join as a primary support, recalling how much he admired Moore’s work growing up.
Presale tickets for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour are available starting today, September 16, with general sale beginning on September 19.
Recent Posts
- New App Provides Real-Time Power Outage Updates for Americans
- Community Mourns Paul Rex Beardsley, Beloved Cadillac Resident
- Tropical Storm Mario Brings Monsoon Storms to Arizona This Week
- Violet Bridgerton’s Heartfelt Parenting Moments Shine in Season Three
- Chainsaw Man Movie: Reze Arc Premieres with Dual Theme Songs
- New Cast Joins Indie Thriller ‘Born To Burn’ Starring Franco
- Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Marry in Secret European Ceremony
- Can Insects Really Predict the Weather?
- New Thriller Premieres on Lifetime Movie Network This Friday
- Paul Walter Hauser Joins New ‘Resident Evil’ Film By Zach Cregger
- Trump’s Hand Bruising Visible at Windsor Castle State Banquet
- David Goyer Discusses Batman Legacy and Foundation’s Future
- Tension Rises as Finalists Loom in La Casa de los Famosos México
- Jolly LLB 3 Launches Amid Mixed Reviews and High Expectations
- HBO Shows That Defined Prestige TV and Changed Television Forever
- Chengdu Open: Sonego and Tabilo Expected to Advance
- Verlander Shines Despite No Decision in Giants’ Victory
- NWSL to Host First Player Combines for Development and Scouting
- Phillies and Dodgers Renew Rivalry with High Stakes This Week
- Body of Missing University Student Found in Houston Bayou