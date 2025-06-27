Riley Green Delivers Unforgettable Show at FirstBank Amphitheater

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Country music star Riley Green packed the FirstBank Amphitheater on Thursday, June 19, for another sold-out night of his “Damn Country Music Tour.” He kept fans engaged with a set filled with fan favorites, iconic covers, and even a sneak peek at new music.

Newcomer Preston Cooper opened the evening, capturing the audience’s attention with original songs and a cover of Chris Stapleton‘s “Parachute.” Following Cooper was Nashville native Lauren Watkins, who delivered a standout performance that included her latest release “Lose My Cool” and popular tracks such as “Anybody But You” and “Stuck In My Ways.”

As night fell, the crowd erupted into cheers for Ella Langley, who kicked off her performance with a singalong of her radio single “Weren’t For The Wind.” Langley energized the audience with songs like “Better Be Tough” and “Country Boy’s Dream Girl,” wrapping up with her closing number, “Paint The Town Blue.”

When it was time for Green to take the stage, the anticipation was palpable. He launched into his opening song, “Damn Country Music,” followed by his No. 1 hit, “Different Round Here.” Green continued the high-energy show with songs like “If It Wasn’t For Trucks” and “There Was This Girl,” during which he surprised the audience by inviting his bus driver, Greg, to join him on bass guitar.

The atmosphere intensified as Green performed covers of Toby Keith‘s hits, including “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” and “Courtesy Of The Red White And Blue.” He shared a heartfelt moment with the crowd, expressing, “There’s a lot of time on the road, being away from home, and that’s what is tough about doing this for a living. But one thing I never get tired of is playing country music for folks who really love country music.”

Among the surprises was Green’s live debut of an unreleased track, “My Way,” before he welcomed Langley back for their duet, “Don’t Mind If I Do.” He shared a personal story that inspired his song “Hell Of A Way To Go,” touching on his late grandfather’s passions.

Green turned the energy up as he and Langley performed their chart-topping single, “You Look Like You Love Me,” which drew the loudest cheers of the night. He concluded the main set with “Change My Mind” and “Worst Way,” before returning for an encore of the fan-favorite “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” The show wrapped with a crowd singalong of “Dixieland Delight,” featuring all the openers.

The “Damn Country Music Tour” will continue into July, testament to Green’s growing popularity among fans.