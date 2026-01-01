Riley Green Discusses Fame’s Reality on ‘Fox & Friends’

New York, NY – Country singer Riley Green recently appeared on ‘Fox & Friends’ alongside fellow musician Kid Rock and co-host Steve Doocy. The show featured them discussing the grand opening of Rock’s new restaurant, ‘The Detroit Cowboy.’

Green, who was celebrated for his recent three CMA Awards wins, reflected on the nature of fame, emphasizing that it doesn’t represent his reality. ‘What we do for a living is not reality,’ Green said. ‘People chanting your name before you go on stage is not real life.’ He finds solace in the slower pace of his agricultural lifestyle back home in Alabama.

During the podcast segment, Green shared that he feels connected to his roots through his farm. ‘Having my place back in Alabama is all I need. When I go back there, life just moves slower,’ he remarked. This sense of humility is reinforced by stories from his family, such as his uncle who measures his success by local recognition rather than public appearances.

Green also discussed the growing interest in rural lifestyles, noting that his music is gaining popularity internationally, including places like Europe and Australia. ‘People are really loving the down-home country lifestyle that we grew up on,’ he explained.

Reflecting on his career trajectory, Green expressed gratitude that his rise to fame occurred gradually. At 37, he believes he is now better equipped to handle the pressures of celebrity than he would have been in his early 20s. ‘I was really fortunate that my success was really gradual,’ he noted.

Green celebrated several highlights from 2025, including winning awards for his duet ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ with Ella Langley. Personally, he cherishes the moments spent hunting with a bow in Kansas, saying, ‘There’s nothing else that matters’ when he’s focused on the hunt.